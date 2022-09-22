RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An inmate who broke out of the federal prison in Butner but was later busted in the bushes will spend another 2 1/2 years behind bars for his attempted escape.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Charles Asher, 62, received his 30-month sentence Thursday from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.

He had faced up to five more years in prison after pleading guilty in June.

Asher was discovered in the bushes at Butner on Sept. 14, 2020, near the facility’s exit door with multiple unauthorized items including a 14-foot rope, gray gloves, a blue mattress cover and a homemade cardboard replica of a handgun wrapped in black tape.

Federal records show Asher’s release date is Dec. 30, 2024.

Records also show Asher pleaded guilty in 2012 to robbing two West Virginia banks of a total of roughly $30,000 while dressed as a security guard with a replica pistol and threatened to shoot the tellers.