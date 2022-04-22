ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight shooting left a mother dead in Roxboro, police said Friday morning in a news release.

According to Roxboro Chief of Police David Hess, officers responded to a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. in the area of Stone Drive. Officers arrived at the scene to find “numerous shell casings” near a home in the 1300-block of Graham Drive. They then located Angela Jeffress, 56, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

In a statement, Chief David Hess said, “These senseless acts of violence in our community must stop. The community is tired of seeing the pain families endure from gun violence.”

According to Hess, investigators “believe Mrs. Jeffress was an innocent victim of the shooting.”

It’s unclear at this time if the shooting was a drive-by or not.

Anyone with information or tips in this case is asked to call investigators at 336-599-8345 or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.