TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an innocent woman was shot to death in a drive-by Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Officials said in a press release that the sheriff’s office communications center received a “shots fired” call at around 5:30 a.m. in the 200-block of Ellis Road near Tarboro.

Deputies who responded to the scene found a 30-year-old woman dead inside a home when they arrived there.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the woman was inside her home when shots were fired from the street into her residence. At least one of the bullets struck the woman, killing her.

The sheriff’s office has not released the woman’s identity or said if there are any suspects. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 641-7944 or call Lt. Tinder at (252) 641-7934.