GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Public comment on the Goldsboro Police Department is now being accepted through an online portal, officials said.

This is part of the accreditation process, and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies has opened the “web-based public portal,” officials said in a statement.

Officials are asking for feedback on the department’s “quality of service and other information relevant to the accreditation process.”

Officials also said that the CALEA is not an “investigatory body” and such information shouldn’t be submitted through the public portal.

If you’d like to provide your feedback, click here.