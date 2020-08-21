Inter-Faith Food Shuttle is on a mission to feed local families

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Local nonprofit Inter-Faith Food Shuttle continues its mission to feed children in central North Carolina.

Leaders with the organization admit the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a unique challenge this year, but it’s a challenge they’re tackling head-on.

“It has just been absolutely extraordinary to see it all in motion,” said Ron Pringle, Inter-Faith’s president and CEO.

The pandemic changed the end of the school year for a lot of traditional students. It also forced Inter-Faith to change its approach to feeding hungry children. Now that school is back in session, things are getting back to normal at Inter-Faith, too.

“Now that schools are reopened, some of our programs are starting to get back online within schools” said Pringle.

Those programs include initiatives involving school pantries and the BackPack Buddies program.

“That’s what’s so exciting to see – when you can begin to see those meals in those kids’ hands and the smiles and children going back to being children,” said Pringle.

Leaders at Inter-Faith say they couldn’t help feed families without support from partners and the community. Pringle believes the work they’re doing now will have impacts down the road too.

“As nonprofit leaders, you have to remember that it is so important that you look generations down the road,” said Pringle.

To learn more about or donate to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s mission, click here.

