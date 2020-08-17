Inter-Faith Food Shuttle meeting increased demand in central NC thanks to restaurant partnerships

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Local nonprofit Inter-Faith Food Shuttle works to feed families in need in North Carolina.

The organization serves people in Wake, Durham, Johnston, Orange, Chatham, Nash, and Edgecombe counties.

According to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, 1 in 5 children in North Carolina are at risk for hunger. That’s a statistic the leaders at Inter-Faith hope to change.

“The lack of food contributes negatively to the development of a child,” Inter-Faith CEO Ron Pringle said.

Some of Inter-Faith’s programs to feed children, including BackPack Buddies and school pantries, were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on schools. School is where many children get their main source of nutrition each day, according to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Inter-Faith has seen an increase in the demand for food, so the organization has gotten creative to help fill a need.

“We’ve had to provide more meals,” said Kara Guido, Inter-Faith’s business development manager. “That’s why we reached out to local restaurant partners – so that we could increase production and provide for more families.”

Through the unique restaurant partnerships, Inter-Faith is able to serve well-balanced meals to the people who need it most.

“The Food Shuttle culinary team has partnered with local chefs to provide healthy, nutritious casseroles for families in need,” said Guido.

Inter-Faith needs support to help keep its mission to feed families going. Learn more about what Inter-Faith does and how you can help by clicking here.

More headlines from CBS17.com: