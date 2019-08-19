Inter-Faith Food Shuttle provides meals so kids in central NC don’t go hungry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As children head back to school, some will worry about more than just homework and tests.

One in five children in North Carolina faces hunger on a regular basis, according to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

The organization helps thousands of children in seven local counties.

“I’m a new father my daughter just turned a year old, and looking at the kids that we service, I think about my daughter and how I’m thankful to be in an opportunity to support her,” said Tradell Atkins, the director at the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s child food hub.

It’s a placve that makes it their mission to keep our children fed.

“Not a lot of kids are able to be supported by parents with a financially-stable job, so I definitely take it to heart and take it personal, the work we do,” said Atkins.

Cathy Kennedy is a part of the Carolina Arbors, a group volunteering their time to stuff bags with enough food to tide kids over for the weekend. Those children might not get a meal any other way.

Volunteers pack bags with various different foods to give to the kids.

Over this past weekend, kids got three full meals for two days. Those meals included items such as Cup Noodles, macaroni and cheese, beans and juice.

“We’ve got proteins — right now it’s beans and some tuna — vegetables, fruit,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy has been helping bag meals for kids at Inter-Faith for a little over two years, she said.

“It’s a way to give back to the community and help the kids that are in unfortunate circumstances,” Kennedy said.

It’s a simple action that keeps the food hub alive.

Atkins said he’s grateful for all the volunteers and has a few words for them.

“I would just tell them thank you so much for the work you do on a consistent basis — we enjoy having you and just keep up the great work.”

If you want to help local kids in need then you can click here to donate.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now