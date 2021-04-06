Inter-Faith Food shuttle’s new food truck to provide meals directly to communities in need

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s new state-of-the-art food truck, The Spinning Plate, officially hits the road Tuesday.

It will serve hot, free meals directly to communities facing hunger across central North Carolina.

“Due to COVID-19, Feeding America now projects the food insecurity rate for North Carolina to increase to 14% to 17.6%,” said Jim Hinger, director of culinary and catering. “We built this amazing truck to utilize as an immediate solution for an immediate need.”

In its test run, The Spinning Plate served more than 2,000 meals. The Spinning Plate is also designed to serve in a disaster relief capacity. All the food is prepared by the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s Culinary Team. The initiative also works directly with food pantries, local organizations, businesses and schools.

“If there are any disasters that come up along the coast, South Carolina, North Carolina, we will deploy out to those areas to serve the people in need affected by the disaster and first responders,” Hinger said.

The Food Shuttle will hold an official launch with a meal distribution at the Fairview Child & Family Center Head Start Program today from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Center is located at 125 Lawndale Ave. in Hillsborough.

The launch of The Spinning Plate is made possible through a $100,000 Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation Innovation and Impact Grant funded in 2020 and through a $100,000 investment from Blue Cross NC in response to community needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.