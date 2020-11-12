WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 95 is closed in both directions near Wilson because of flooding, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening.
NCDOT issued an alert just before 7:15 p.m. that I-95 is flooded near exit 119 for I-795/US-264. It said the road is expected to reopen by 11 p.m.
Drivers are asked to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.
Northeastern Wilson County, southeastern Nash County, and west-central Edgecombe County are all under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Interstate 95 closed in both directions near Wilson due to flooding
- Black and Blue Kickoff Live: Halfway through NFL season, uncertainty looms for Panthers, playoffs
- Soldier set to retire signs up for new challenge on Veteran’s Day – playing Division II golf
- Money to support Trump court fight could actually flow to the president
- Teens intentionally run over beloved Florida librarian with van, critically injuring her: officials
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now