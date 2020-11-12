Interstate 95 closed in both directions near Wilson due to flooding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road closed generic image_417666

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 95 is closed in both directions near Wilson because of flooding, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening.

NCDOT issued an alert just before 7:15 p.m. that I-95 is flooded near exit 119 for I-795/US-264. It said the road is expected to reopen by 11 p.m.

Drivers are asked to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.

Northeastern Wilson County, southeastern Nash County, and west-central Edgecombe County are all under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories