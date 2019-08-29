Investigation underway after body found in southwest Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found Thursday inside a southwest Raleigh home, officials said.

The body was found in a residence on Teakwood Place off Schaub Drive near the intersection of Interstate-440 ad Western Boulevard.

Raleigh police and EMS are on scene.

Details are scant but CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

