Investigation underway after body found in southwest Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found Thursday inside a southwest Raleigh home, officials said.
The body was found in a residence on Teakwood Place off Schaub Drive near the intersection of Interstate-440 ad Western Boulevard.
Raleigh police and EMS are on scene.
Details are scant but CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.
