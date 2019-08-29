Investigation underway after body found in southwest Raleigh home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Raleigh police generic_28847

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found Thursday inside a southwest Raleigh home, officials said.

The body was found in a residence on Teakwood Place off Schaub Drive near the intersection of Interstate-440 ad Western Boulevard.

Raleigh police and EMS are on scene.

Details are scant but CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss