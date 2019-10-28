Investigation underway after dead body found outside home in Edgecombe County

WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Whitakers police are investigating a death after a man’s body was found on the side of the road Monday morning.

Janice Bellamy is a town commissioner and she says she woke up this morning to a crowd of people gathered on the street outside of her home, that’s when she saw her neighbor and friend lying face down on the grass.

“In the process of walking across I said, ‘Not Julius! I just saw Julius a couple of days ago. I know Julius is not dead,’ and when I did go over there it was Julius, one of our neighborhood guys,” Bellamy said. “We don’t know what happened to Julius, but we know Julius is a nice guy. He don’t bother anyone, he do anything for anyone if you ask him.”

Police identified that man as 59-year-old Julius Bryant. The police chief tells says a young woman discovered the body around 7 p.m. Monday morning while out on a walk. Bellamy says it’s been a tough day for the entire community.

“They are disturbed because when you see something happen like this, everybody is like family here and it touch everybody’s heart,” Bellamy explained. “So, it’s not something that you just let it slide, it touches your heart. It bothers everybody.”

The police chief says at this time Bryant’s death does not appear to be suspicious, but they are still investigating.

