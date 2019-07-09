Investigations underway after claims of wrongful citations written by NC state troopers

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has learned new details about an investigation into tickets issued by state troopers in Harnett County.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the matter as the NC State Highway Patrol conducts an internal investigation.

SBI spokesperson Anjanette Grube said investigators are looking into claims that some troopers wrote citations “without actually serving them on the person who was being cited.” That means the person cited may not have been aware of the additional citations until later, perhaps when they went to court or to try to pay a fine.

It’s not clear how far back the investigation goes, how many drivers’ cases are impacted or how many troopers are under investigation. The investigation only pertains cases in Harnett County, Grube said.

She said the investigation started June 14 upon the request of Harnett County District Attorney Vernon Stewart and the NC State Highway Patrol.

Stewart did not respond to messages seeking additional comment including when CBS 17 stopped by his office at the courthouse.

It’s unclear what impact the investigation has on pending cases. Clerk of Court Marsha Johnson said her office had not received any communication about the investigation.

State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Michael Baker said his agency is conducting an “independent internal investigation” but referred other questions to the SBI.

This latest investigation comes as the Highway Patrol is also conducting an internal review of its promotional testing process, following a complaint that it’s been compromised.

Col. Glenn McNeill said promotions are on hold while that review is underway. He said the agency received the anonymous complaint June 20 and initiated the internal investigation the next day.

