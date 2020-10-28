Investors wondering where their return is after sinking thousands into a Henderson investment fund

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people are asking where their money is after they claim they sunk thousands into a local investment fund, but received little to no returns.

Henderson is a long way from Wall Street, but that didn’t stop investors across the country from handing over thousands to a man named Clay Bass.

“How much money did you invest with Clay,” asked CBS17 reporter Holden Kurwicki

“A little over $20,000,” said Abdul Osman.

“I gave Clay $5,000,” said Kyle Pritchard.

“About $3,500,” said Jake Twisdale.

Several people reached out to CBS 17 claiming they invested money with Bass, who is running an investment partnership or hedge fund out of his house.

The investors also provided us with text messages they claim came from Bass showing large returns on their investments.

“He’ll send you a sum,” said Osman. “It’s just a text message, of what your account grew through.”

“He hit me up about a month later and said it was about $8,000,” said Twisdale.

“He would send me screenshots saying this is what you made today,” said Pritchard. “Everything still looked legitimate at that point.

However the investors claim things changed once they asked Bass for a withdrawal.

“I checked the next day and it wasn’t there,” said Twisdale. “I texted him and told him it wasn’t. I haven’t heard back from him since.”

“Do you feel like you got ripped off,” asked Kurwicki.

“Yes 100%,” said Osman. “Absolutely.”

Bass denied these claims when CBS 17 questioned him at his home.

“No, it’s not true,” said Clay Bass. “You can speak to my lawyer.”

When we asked Bass for his attorney’s contact information he closed the door.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and Henderson Police Department, confirmed they have received complaints about Bass’ business practices.

“I want my money back,” said Twisdale.

Since Bass hasn’t been charged, and police are still investigating these claims, it’s unclear if that will happen.

If you feel like you have been the victim of a financial scam you’re asked to report it to your local police department and the North Carolina Attorney General.