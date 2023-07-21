RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the hot topic of the weekend.

Barbie and Oppenheimer – two movies with completely different styles – both released Friday.

Some people, like a group of friends at one Triangle movie theater, are seeing both movies back-to-back and dressing up for the occasion.

It’s what fans are calling ‘Barbenheimer.’

“Oppenheimer first, and then we’re going to cleanse our pallet with Barbie,” Renii Holmes explained. “I like the juxtaposition of the content of both movies. I thought it was really funny, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

“I feel like everyone on the internet has been talking about it for a long time,” Esther Kim said.

The movie industry has faced challenges in recent years, including the pandemic and competition from streaming services.

This weekend’s crowds are expected to give the industry a major boost.

Movie theaters are also making changes and updates to draw people in.

According to a survey from The Cinema Foundation, 37 percent of theaters plan to add alcohol service in the next three years, 39 percent plan to add more Premium Large Format screens, 42 percent of theaters plan to add recliner seats and at least half will upgrade their projectors and sound systems.

“I realized that last week and I was like ‘oh, what are these reclinable seats?’ That was new for me,” Anya Aponte said.

Fans are flocking to those seats as more films return to the big screen.

“It’s really exciting, and honestly it’s just nice to see people out and about again,” Holmes said.

“I feel like there’s a sense of community, too,” her friend Emma Sterner added.

Click here to see the full report from The Cinema Foundation.