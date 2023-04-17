Terrance Pertillar of Riverhead, N.Y. claims his check for the $200,000 scratch-off win. (Courtesy NC Education Lottery)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A trip down to North Carolina to help a friend move turned into a big pay day for Terrance Pertillar of Riverhead, New York.

While on the way to Henderson, Pertillar said he and his friend pulled into the Granville Food Mart on NC-158 in Oxford to fill up on fuel.

While in the store, he said a particular ticket caught his eye. The scratch-off featured Luke Combs, a country music star and North Carolina native.

“I’m a fan of Luke Combs,” Pertillar said. “I saw his ticket so I bought it.”

For $5, he purchased a Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket that turned out to be the first of five $200,000 prizes to be claimed in the game.

“I was like, ‘Wow, is this real?’” he told officials at lottery headquarters on Monday.

After required state and federal taxes, he got to take with him a total of $142,501.

Living Lucky with Luke Combs debuted this month. Four of the $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.