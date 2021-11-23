Is your Christmas tree bugged? Be on the lookout for this pest

This handout photo from the North Carolina Forest Service shows a spotted lanternfly. (Source: NC Forest Service)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You don’t want this bug in your Christmas tree.

The North Carolina Forest Service on Tuesday warned tree shoppers to look out for the spotted lanternfly.

Be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly! A small population was discovered in Hillsville, VA about two weeks ago. Hillsville is only about 15 miles from Surry County, NC. SLF can lay eggs on Christmas trees which may then be shipped to other states. pic.twitter.com/hrdinBdJsX — N.C. Forest Service (@ncforestservice) November 15, 2021

The agency says a small number of them were found about two weeks ago in Hillsville, Virginia — roughly 15 miles from Surry County.

The invasive insect native to China, India, Vietnam and Taiwan is a treehopper that can lay eggs on Christmas trees, which may then be shipped to other states.

It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects.