Is your Christmas tree bugged? Be on the lookout for this pest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You don’t want this bug in your Christmas tree.
The North Carolina Forest Service on Tuesday warned tree shoppers to look out for the spotted lanternfly.
The agency says a small number of them were found about two weeks ago in Hillsville, Virginia — roughly 15 miles from Surry County.
The invasive insect native to China, India, Vietnam and Taiwan is a treehopper that can lay eggs on Christmas trees, which may then be shipped to other states.
It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects.