Is your Christmas tree bugged? Be on the lookout for this pest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This handout photo from the North Carolina Forest Service shows a spotted lanternfly. (Source: NC Forest Service)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You don’t want this bug in your Christmas tree.

The North Carolina Forest Service on Tuesday warned tree shoppers to look out for the spotted lanternfly.

The agency says a small number of them were found about two weeks ago in Hillsville, Virginia — roughly 15 miles from Surry County.

The invasive insect native to China, India, Vietnam and Taiwan is a treehopper that can lay eggs on Christmas trees, which may then be shipped to other states.

It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories