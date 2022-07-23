SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Did you know that you could get a ticket and two points on your license for having a car seat that’s installed incorrectly?

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says this is the case – but there’s a way to avoid this.

Deputies are working to make sure your kids are strapped in safely in the car.

They’re planning a free Child Safety Seat Checking Event on Monday at the Carolina Trace Fire Department on Highway 87 South in Sanford.

The event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Deputies say this is the time to see if you are properly using your car seat.

You’ll also learn why second-hand car seats are not always a good buy and speak with certified car seat technicians who can answer your questions.

The event is open to the public.