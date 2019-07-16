“It doesn’t surprise me”: More than 175 pounds of cocaine seized in Halifax County drug bust

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s the largest drug bust in the history of Halifax County, and it’s an investigation that spread across a large portion of the CBS17 viewing area.

Agents from the DEA were joined by officers from Halifax, Wake, Nash, Orange, Durham, and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices as well as the Raleigh, Apex, and Garner Police Departments as they discovered more than 80 kilos of cocaine, and millions in cash.

“It’s not a very safe place,” said Janice Garris.

Janice Garris’ home is surrounded by cotton fields, but she says they often hide secrets.

“When it gets night time, I don’t leave out of my house,” said Garris.

Multiple people say they saw a large law enforcement presence at a double-wide just down the road from Garris house, but the DEA won’t confirm if it’s the same home that they raided.

“Everything is hush-hush,” said Garris. “They will try to keep everything hush, hush, and low key. I don’t understand why they because the people that live here know exactly what it is.”

Two people were arrested at the scene, but their identities have yet to be released.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” said Garris.

“Why not,” we asked.

“This town is full of gangs,” said Garris. “This town is full of druggies. You have to be very, very careful in this town.”

As the rumor mill continues to churn Garris says there’s only one thing that bothers her.

“I wish this was a safer place,” said Garris. “I wish this was a safer place than what it is.”

A DEA spokesman tells CBS17 that they hope to release more information next week, but they are still actively investigating the case.

