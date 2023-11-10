WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Around 100 people gathered for a prayer vigil in memory of Hamilton Woods Jr. in Wake Forest on Friday night.

Woods was shot and killed in Franklin County in late January.

“It just, it just brightens my heart to see all the supporters that come out tonight,” said Latoya Eaton, Hamilton’s mom.

Members of Hamilton’s family, as well as friends, gathered outside Wake Forest Town Hall Friday night. The location is around 15 minutes away from where the teenager was shot and killed in Youngsville.

“Hamilton, he was an overall daredevil, he was, he was just an amazing person,” his mom explained.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a fight. Two teens, Gavin Miller and Dillon Piper, were charged with his murder.

As legal proceedings continue, his family is hoping for justice and answers, “Just wanna know why? Why?” Eaton emotionally asked, pleading for an end to the violence, “Just put the guns down. Guns are not the answer.”

Family and friends are vowing to continue these gatherings for as long as necessary.