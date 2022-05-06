DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Graduation season is in full swing in Central North Carolina with more than 10 colleges holding their commencement ceremonies this weekend.

On Friday morning students walked the stage at North Carolina Central University. And for one graduate, Diavione Johnson, it was a moment she’d been waiting for.

“I’m ready to get this over with! 4 years!” said Johnson.

Over at Shaw University, the school held a baccalaureate service Friday morning for students ahead of graduation on Sunday.

A pre-graduation Baccalaureate ceremony is held at Shaw University. (WNCN photo/Brea Hollingsworth)

Saturday North Carolina State, Wake Tech, NC Wesleyan, Peace University and Fayetteville State University will hold ceremonies.

On Sunday, students of Shaw University, Duke and UNC-Chapel Hill will receive their diplomas.

Graduations, of course, also bring in good business for hotels. Over at the Washington Duke Inn near Duke University, rooms are fully booked.

“We have a lottery system for all three of our hotels, that is actually done a year ahead of time because there’s so much demand to stay at any of our three hotels,” said hotel manager Daniel Lotz.

“And we do a lot of redrawing and fill the hotel stays normally a pretty big waitlist. And as people are changing their plans, we will try to get everybody in who wanted to stay at our hotels,” Lotz added.

At Wake Tech over 1,700 students are expected to walk across the stage Saturday.

Brian Gann is the Vice President of Enrollment and Student Services. He says this is the first graduation where COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Not to mention, it’s also a good time for graduating students to find jobs.

“The outlook is incredibly bright. If you look at the department of labor data that came out just earlier this week there are two openings for every job seeker right now across the United States and we know if you take that into Wake County, that job market is even hotter than that,” said Gann.

