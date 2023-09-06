RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says five North Carolinians die per day from gun-related deaths.

Some state leaders argue that’s too many and they want to take action to prevent It from happening in North Carolina.

That’s why Congressman Wiley Nickel and several Community organizations are hosting a gun violence town hall on Wednesday.

The goal is to discuss gun violence prevention measures in hopes of keeping North Carolinians safe.

“Our communities deserve to feel safe from the impact of gun violence and it’s becoming a far too common occurrence in America, and this is one of the top issues that voters sent me to Washington to deal with. We need to do so much more to combat gun violence,” said Rep. Nickel.

Speakers range from members of Mom’s Demand Action to Raleigh Boots on the Ground.

Some gun violence prevention advocates say following the death of an associate professor on UNC Chapel Hill’s campus last week, they want to see action now more than ever.

“We need good gun laws, we need common sense gun regulations, background checks, red flag laws, we need to hold gun owners accountable,” said Madhavi Krevat, a gun violence prevention advocate. Her daughter, Leah, agrees.

“It can’t be what we live through every day and background checks, red flag laws, the assault weapons ban is what we need to keep our communities safer,” said Leah.

The town hall takes place tonight from 6-7 p.m. at the Apex Senior Center.