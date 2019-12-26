It’s gift returning season!

Shoppers enter a Best Buy store for a Black Friday sale Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Overland Park, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Twas the day after Christmas and with receipts and unwanted gifts in hand – people all across the Triangle are returning the things that just didn’t work out. ​

“A gift to my grandson and he can’t use it so I’m returning it​,” said one shopper.

“Ugg boots that I bought for my mother that are too big​,” said another Kohl’s shopper.

If you have returns or exchanges, be sure you check the store’s return policy before you go.

Save your receipts and try to keep the item in its original packaging, as best you can. ​

“I’ve been to already three stores today with my wife, under protest let me tell you,” said Steven Herndon.

He says the lines weren’t quite what he expected.

“I’ve been to Walmart and a couple other places and there’s no line at the return. Everyone is looking for the big deals,” said Herndon.

According to a consumer survey conducted by Oracle, this year 77 percent of consumers already plan to return some of their gifts.

Nearly 20 percent are expected to return more than half.

Kohl’s customer Mike Woods says all his gifts were just right, no need to make no returns or exchanges for him.

He’s just focused on the holiday deals.

“I got some Kohl’s cash that I need to spend or I’ll lose it so I’m gonna go find me something that’s a bargain,” he said.

Herndon and his wife are taking advantage of the holiday sale.

“Looking for those little knick-knacks for next year already,” said Herndon.

UPS says returns this year are expected to peak January 2 at nearly two million.

More headlines from CBS17.com: