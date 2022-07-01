RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Multiple people were stranded overnight at a Raleigh bus station when the driver locked a bus and left, according to passengers.

It started with what was supposed to be a 15-minute stop in Raleigh, but it became almost a two-hour delay.

Sherri Palmer, a passenger, told CBS 17 the bus arrived from New York around 1 a.m. Friday morning, and the driver told them to get off the bus and leave their items on it.

After getting off the bus, Palmer said the driver then locked the bus and left; she said about 40 people, some of them children, were stranded in the parking lot.

But her biggest concern was that her son’s oxygen tank charger was left in the locked bus.

“It’s terrifying; my kid is my life. I’m very upset with the way things went,” Palmer said.

EMS was called to help with this medical need until the bus terminal opened at 3:30 a.m.

Palmer hopes they will be able to get on another bus and head home to Tennessee.

CBS 17 reached out to Greyhound for a response, but they have not yet responded.