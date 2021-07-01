‘It’s time to stop the violence,’ police chief says after young man shot in Roanoke Rapids

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man is in stable condition after he was shot Wednesday night in Roanoke Rapids, police there said Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 300-block of Monroe Street around 10:06 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call. After arriving on the scene, police discovered that a 21-year-old was shot on his left side near his midsection, officials said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and then later moved to another facility. He is currently in stable condition, police said.

Police Chief Bobby Martin said in a news release that the violence in the Roanoke Rapids community must stop.

“We know someone saw something, and it’s time to stop the violence in our neighborhoods. There are far too many young people being killed or injured due to violence,” he said. “We can do this together and end the violence that is plaguing our streets and taking…so many young adults from families.”

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information should contact them at (252) 533-2810 or call Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.