RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal officials have upped the reward to $70,000 for help in finding the man charged in the death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd.

Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo escaped from a regional jail in Virginia on Sunday.

The FBI has warned the public he is “extremely dangerous.” They released new photos of Marin-Sotelo on Wednesday, taken from a recorded video call from inside the jail.

Officials said the call happened just hours before he manipulated a locking mechanism on the back door and climbed a fence to get out.

Marin-Sotelo’s sister is now charged with helping coordinate a getaway car for him.

22 hours after he escaped, another inmate, Bruce Callahan, also broke out of the facility.

“It’s not a common thing where people go make it over the fence and over the razor wire and get outside of the jail,” said Larry Moltzan, the Chief Deputy United States Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

CBS 17 has dug into the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, and found months-long documentation indicating that several pods had failing locking systems.

CBS 17 also found they were consistently short anywhere from 20 to 27 security officers over the past eight months.

Documents from the Piedmont Regional Jail board describe glaring security issues.

On September 21, 2022, board officials first mention failing locks in several pods within the jail.

It was the same day the Virginia State Board for Local and Regional Jails listed the Piedmont Regional Jail as having “unconditional certification as a result of 100% compliance with Board standards.” The last inspection of the facility was completed in May 2022.

The board unanimously approved to suspend inspections for the facility in 2022.

CBS 17 contacted the executive director of the board to find out if they were notified of problems with the facility after the inspections. As of airtime, there has been no response.

One month later, Piedmont Regional Jail officials again detailed the need to replace the locks on cell doors, even saying, “This continues to be an area of great concern to the security of the facility. These housing areas are used for maximum security offenders.”

Jerry Townsend, the jail superintendent, did not respond to CBS 17’s question if those pods housed Marin-Sotelo.

“Oh, it is absolutely concerning,” said Moltzan. “But it’s not uncommon in any government building for there to be challenges and concerns at times.

In December 2022, Deputy Secretary Maggie Cleary with Homeland Security and Special Assistant Jake Petzold took at tour of the facility.

Jail board minutes describe that the pair “were impressed by the jail but were unable to give much support.”

CBS 17 reached out to Cleary and Petzold several times Wednesday to learn if they were aware of the staffing shortage and cell-door locking issues, and what support the jail requested.

The last data posted by the jail board is dated March 17.

Jail officials noted they were down 27 security officers and were in the middle of launching a pilot program to purchase locks for several of the pods with the failing systems.

Moltzan told CBS 17 the facilities that house federal inmates get inspected each year.

“In our agreements with the jails, when there are certain major issues or issues with inmates, they’re required to report all that information to us,” he explained.

However, he was not aware that there were any issues with the locking mechanisms for several pods.

“I wasn’t personally aware, no. It’s not to say that in some way, shape or form, our agency wasn’t notified, but certainly I was not aware of that,” said Moltzan.

Moltzan emphasized that Marin-Sotelo is extremely dangerous.

He said they are working with the ATF, FBI, state and local partners in Virginia and North Carolina to do whatever they can to track him down.