Job market helped drive Raleigh/ Durham for selection as a top city in US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is the second-best place to live in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report ranks the top cities every year. The Raleigh-Durham area always does well, but community leaders are excited to see it ranked as second this year.

“Very excited,” said Michael Haley, executive director of Wake County Economic Development. “I think it speaks such large measures of who we are as a region and as a community.”

Haley said these lists draw residents and companies to the area.

“People really are focused on research and data about places to live,” said Haley.

To compile the list, U.S. News and World Report looked at components like the job market, housing affordability and quality of life in the 150 most populous cities in the country.

Details like access to health care, morning commutes, crime and overall well-being are all considered.

“The job market I think was the big catalyst for pushing and Raleigh and Durham as close to the top as possible,” said Devon Thorsby with U.S. News & World Report.

Experts said the information in these lists often sways people into deciding between one city or another.

“It’s great news. It’ll probably also further some of the pains we’ve got in the housing market, as you know we have record low inventory and super high demand,” said Brett Bushnell, president of the Raleigh Regional Association of Realtors.

Bushnell said it’s important to focus on affordable housing and supply.

“We’ve got a tight situation and we don’t want it to get any tighter,” said Bushnell.

Community leaders also want to keep investing in areas like transit, schools and open space as the population grows.

“I think it’s important as we continue to grow that we’re always focused on who we’re going to be in the future,” said Haley.

Although the job market helped push Raleigh and Durham near the top, those who put together the list said the area did well in just about every category.