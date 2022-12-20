RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A well-known high school basketball tournament is celebrating a milestone as the John Wall Holiday Invitational turns 50 this year.

Organizers celebrated with a luncheon in Downtown Raleigh on Tuesday. Twenty-five basketball legends who participated in the tournament over the years were honored.

“This is a great honor. Something I can cherish [and] share with my grandbabies,” Howard Brown, a Millbrook High School Class of 1984 said.

The tournament started out as the Raleigh Times Holiday Festival in 1972 and transformed into one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the nation.

“Now it’s just not local…you’re playing the country,” Brown said.

A board member was also asked about the duration and success of the tournament.

“I feel in my heart the tournament has survived this long simply because of the love from the community,” Tammy Jones said, a TEAF board member. “The support from the community. And the draw of the fan base, because of the talent we are able to bring.”

The tournament raised more than $1 million across the years for scholarships, officials for the event said.

“We also want to help kids across all walks of life to get a better education,” Dereck Whittenburg, a former North Carolina State University player said. He played in the tournament in 1978.

“Without this tournament, I would have never got a chance to take a visit at NC State where I ultimately came here to go to school and won the national championship in 1983,” he said.

Whittenburg said the event was not only pivotal in his career, but for others, such as Raleigh native and current Atlanta Hawks head coach Nat McMillan.

“He remembers this tournament and the impact and opportunity it gave him,” Whittenburg said.

The John Wall Holiday Invitational Tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Dec. 30 at Broughton High School in Raleigh. For more information click here.