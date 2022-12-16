DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight pounds of marijuana, three firearms, and $74,000 worth of fentanyl have landed a Johnston County felon in the Harnett County Detention Center.

Michael Joseph Eason, 39, was arrested in the 200 block of Howards Lane in Dunn on Thursday as Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and ATF executed a search warrant there, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

As a result of the investigation and the search warrant, a total of 370 grams of fentanyl, the firearms, the marijuana, and $1,716 in cash was seized from the residence.

Photo courtesy of the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was also conducted at his residence in Middlesex by the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office where eight firearms, $4,734 in cash, and 2.9 ounces of marijuana were seized.

Eason was charged with:

18 counts of trafficking opium/heroin,

possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana,

possession of a firearm by a felon, and

possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule 1 controlled substance.

Eason remains in jail under a $900,000 secured bond.