SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Johnston County has lifted its water shortage advisory.

On Tuesday, the county asked residents to “refrain from non-essential uses” of water like watering lawns and filling swimming pools, according to officials. The county said this was due to a piping failure at the Johnston County Water Treatment Plant.

While the advisory has been lifted, the county is reminding residents of their year-round mandatory conservation policy.

It allows for alternate day irrigation for irrigation systems and hose-end sprinklers based on the customer’s address. Odd number street addresses are allowed to water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Even number street addresses are allowed to water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

No irrigation is allowed on Mondays.

Pool filling days should correspond with allowed irrigation days.