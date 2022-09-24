SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department.

Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.

Police said Carlos Chrisp, 37, was shot and killed. According to police, 35-year-old Decarrius Kinsley was arrested and charged with murder Friday night.

Decarrius Tinsley. (Johnston County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.