BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died and another person is injured after a vehicle crash in Johnston County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A 25-year-old male was driving on Raleigh Road in Benson when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another vehicle, according to NCSHP. He died at the scene.

The female driver was transported to WakeMed Hospital with injuries. The extent of her injuries are unknown.

A sergeant with the Highway Patrol said speed was a factor and was not weather-related.

The identities of the drivers were not released.