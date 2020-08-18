1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on I-95 in Johnston County

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash on Interstate 95 near Four Oaks on Tuesday morning, according to Johnston County emergency officials.

Johnston County emergency dispatch received a call of a crash around 2:30 a.m. and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene on I-95 at mile marker 81 near Interstate 40.

According to officials, one person was killed and two others taken to the hospital.

At least one lane of the road was closed for about three hours, but has since reopened.

The identity of the person killed has not been released and no further information is available at this time. This story will be updated as it develops.

