KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died after being hit by an Amtrak passenger train Friday night in Kenly, police said.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Corbett Avenue and Edgerton Street, according to Kenly police chief Joshua Gibson.

An adult on the tracks was hit by southbound Amtrak train 53, which was heading to Sanford, according to Gibson and Amtrak officials.

Amtrak officials said there were no injuries to the 462 passengers on board or to crew members.

As of 10:30 p.m., the train was still stopped in Kenly, but Gibson said it should be moving again by 11 p.m.

No other information was released by Kenly police.