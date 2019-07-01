Suspect dead after shootout, chase involving NC trooper in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is dead after a shootout involving a North Carolina state trooper during a chase Monday afternoon in Johnston County, officials confirmed.

The incident, which involved a stolen tow truck, happened along U.S. 70 business near Hardee Lane just after 4:35 p.m., officials said.

Clayton officials confirmed the suspect died at the scene.

The suspect fired at the trooper, who returned fire during the chase, authorities said.

The suspect ran over stop sticks deployed on U.S. 70 by law enforcement – forcing the tow truck to cross into the other lanes of traffic and then plow into a tree.

It’s unknown if the suspect was shot during the chase.

Authorities from Four Oaks, Smithfield and Clayton were also involved in the chase.

The right eastbound lane of U.S. 70 business is closed and is not expected to reopen until after 6:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The entire highway was closed for about 35 minutes.

The state trooper was not injured.

The motive behind the incident is unknown at this time.

The incident happened near Nick’s Flippin Kids gymnasium.

Traffic backed up at the scene where a suspect fired at a trooper along U.S. 70 Business. Photo contributed to CBS 17

