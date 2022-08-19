BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died when the vehicle they were in collided with a train in Johnston County Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m. about two miles northeast of Benson, just off U.S. 301, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A vehicle collided with a train that was traveling along the tracks that intersected with the 14000 block of Raleigh Road, officials said.

As of 7 p.m., the road was still blocked by the stopped freight train that was involved in the crash.

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

No other information was available.