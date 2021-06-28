18-year-old woman dead after being run over by SUV in Johnston County, sheriff’s office says

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An investigation is underway after a woman was run over and killed Monday afternoon in an area of Johnston County between Wilsons Mills and Clayton.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a woman lying on Vinson Road. The report said she may have been run over by a car.

Deputies and EMS responded to the 300 block of Vinson Road. They found 18-year-old Tebria Janee Frazier, who died at the scene.

Callers reported that Frazier was riding on top of a white SUV when she fell off and was run over.

Investigators believe the incident is domestic.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is active. A CBS 17 crew is on scene and will update this story as it develops.

