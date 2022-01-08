1 dead in Johnston County house fire after man with gun seen entering home before blaze started, deputies say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County house fire is now the scene of a death investigation after a man with a gun was seen going into the home before the structure went up in flames and was destroyed Friday night, officials said.

The incident was first reported just before 5:20 p.m. when callers reported an armed man was walking around outside a home at 174 Foxglove Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Cornwallis Road southeast of Garner.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rob Runner said witnesses told deputies that the man who had a gun went inside the home.

While deputies were at the scene, a fire started inside the house, Runner said.

Deputies said they know who the man is but did not release his name.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said Saturday that authorities were no longer looking for the man.

Fire crews discovered a body in the debris of the house Saturday morning, Caldwell said.

Neighbors were evacuated from nearby homes Friday because there were concerns the fire might spread to other structures, Runner said. However, no other homes were damaged.

An investigation into the fire and death is still underway, Caldwell said.