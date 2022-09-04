FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday.

The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said.

One person was found dead inside the home after the fire was extinguished, according to the Johnston County Report.

The double-wide mobile home was gutted by the fire.

On Sunday afternoon, a family was seen gathered and grieving outside the burned home.

The American Red Cross has responded to help at least one displaced person, according to North Carolina Red Cross officials.

The Four Oaks Fire Department refused to release any information about the fire — including if there was a fire and any location of a possible fire.

CBS 17 has reached out to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office, which are investigating the fire, to learn more about the victim and what caused the house fire.