1 dead in moped crash in Smithfield, troopers say

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed in a moped crash in Smithfield on Monday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. on Packing Plant Road.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released at this time. The person who died has not been identified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

