KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A person drowned in a pool in Johnston County, officials said Friday.

The incident was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Junior Road.

No details were available about the incident, which happened just east of Old Beulah Road near the intersection with Old Grapevine Road.

Several Johnston County deputies were at the home on Friday night. Crime scene tape was up around the property. Officials at the scene would not comment on the incident Friday night.