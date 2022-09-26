CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers.

This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m.

Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was ejected, and the vehicle caught fire, according to troopers.

Trooper said there were three other people in the southbound vehicle, and all involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the northbound vehicle faces DWI charges, according to troopers.