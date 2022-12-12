BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was hit by a train and died Monday afternoon in downtown Benson, officials said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. near Main Street and along the railroad tracks.

A woman “appearing to be in her 60s or older” was struck and killed by a passing Amtrak train, according to a statement from the town of Benson.

The news release from Benson said the woman walked into the path of the train at the crossing on Main Street.

Police, EMS and fire units responded to the scene near Southwest Railroad Street.

The identity of the woman was not known Monday evening. The Johnston County Medical Examiner’s office will aid the Benson Police Department in determining the identity of the woman, the news release said.