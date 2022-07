SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says several people were injured in a six-car pileup on I-95 in Johnston County Saturday morning.

Authorities said one driver was driving recklessly, which caused the car behind the vehicle to slam on the brakes.

Troopers said one person was transported to the hospital Saturday and was later released that day.

They said there were others with minor injuries that were not transported.