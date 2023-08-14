Selma police in a file photo by Ray Duffy/CBS 17

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested after injuring a man in a domestic related shooting in Selma Sunday night, according to police.

Police responded to a shooting Sunday night in the 700 block of Wood Street. After arriving, they found Stepfon Batts injured with a gunshot wound.

Police learned Kray-Juan Davis went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and argued with her current boyfriend, Batts.

He received a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital and released.

Davis was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He received a $50,000 bond.

No other information was released.