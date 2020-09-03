1 killed in possible hit-and-run crash on US-70 in Johnston County, officials say

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run crash in Johnston County on Thursday morning, emergency officials confirmed to CBS 17.

According to Johnston County emergency dispatch, they received a call at 1:23 a.m. reporting an unresponsive man in the road on U.S. Route 70 close to N.C. Highway 42.

The caller told 911 that they saw debris in the road while driving and decided to turn around to check it out. When they turned around and got back to the scene, they found a man in the road who was unresponsive, along with either a motorcycle or moped.

Officials did not say if the man died at the scene or at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. There is currently no suspect information.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

