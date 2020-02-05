1 lane of I-40 EB to I-95 in Johnston County to close for weeks due to construction

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – One lane will close on Interstate 40 east from Johnston County to Interstate 95 for construction starting Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the lane closure is so its contractor can install snow-plowable raised and reflective markers.

Work on the westbound side wrapped up on Tuesday.

One eastbound lane will be closed from mile marker 314, just south of N.C. Highway 42 in Johnston County, to mile marker 329. The work should be done in two to three weeks.

Drivers should expect to experience heavier traffic than normal during this time. North Carolina Highway 50 is a good alternate route to save time.

