1 man arrested, charged in 2 Clayton armed robberies; police looking for 2nd suspect

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 30-year-old Clayton man is behind bars and charged with robbing two convenience stores in May, according to Clayton police.

Anthony Junior Jones is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by felon in each robbery.

Jones is accused of robbing Sandhu’s convenience store at 1225 Amelia Church Road on May 14 and the Handi-Mart located at 10419 U.S. Route 70 Business West on May 26.

Police said in May that two suspects armed with a handgun and short-barreled shotgun robbed Sandhu’s.

Both men were wearing latex surgical type gloves, masks and dark clothing. One suspect was wearing a dark in color hoodie and the other was wearing a lighter colored jacket and ballcap.

Although Jones has been arrested and charged, police said they’re still investigating the robberies and are actively looking for the second suspect.

More charges are expected, police said.