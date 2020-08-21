1 person shot to death at home near Garner, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot to death in Johnston County near Garner on Friday morning, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Johnston County emergency officials, the 911 center received a call regarding a shooting at a home on Julio Lane around 12:30 a.m.

Deputies responded to the area, located near N.C. Highway 42 and Interstate 40, and confirmed that a person had been shot to death at the scene, officials said.

Capt. Caldwell with the sheriff’s office told CBS 17 that a search warrant was granted around 4:45 a.m. and that investigators will be at there “for a while.” They were still there as of 7:10 a.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Authorities did not say if there are currently any suspects in the shooting.

