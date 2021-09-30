1 person shot to death in neighborhood near downtown Selma, officials say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after one person was shot to death in Selma Wednesday night, according to Johnston County emergency officials.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 700-block of S. Raiford Street, officials told CBS 17.

The area where the shooting happened is just outside the downtown area of Selma.

A neighborhood resident, Priscilla Price, told CBS 17’s Joseph Holloway that it was her next-door neighbor who was killed. She said the victim is a 17-year-old boy. Police have not confirmed that the victim is a teen and it’s unclear at this time the identity of the person shot, if there are any suspects or if an arrest has been made.

Price said her neighborhood is quiet and friendly.

“The community here is very quiet and everybody is nice…it’s just horrible, and especially [that] it happened this close to home because I have a 14-year-old here and I definitely don’t want him seeing this,” she said.

Authorities wrapped up their investigation at the scene just after 5:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.