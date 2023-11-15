SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Smithfield, officals say.

At 4;25 a.m., the Smithfield Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 200 block of Longview Drive. A working fire was declared and flames were seen through the roof.

A house in Smithfield was declared a total loss after a fire broke out. (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

Crews brought the fire under control. Jeremey Daughtry with the fire department said three people were woken up by smoke detectors and were able to safely escape the house.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.